Heavy police deployment in Goa as three-day lockdown begins

As the three-day lockdown began in Goa amid the Covid-19 outbreak, heavy police deployment was seen on the roads to restrict unnecessary movement of people.

Goa has recorded 3,108 cases of Covid-19 so far, while the toll in the state stood at 19.

The state government announced the lockdown to bar non-essential activities after Covid-19 cases spiralled to triple digit constantly over one week.

"No major cases of lockdown violation has been reported so far. There were some minor incidents wherein the police convinced people to stay indoors," a senior police official said.

While essential services, including industries, have been exempt from the lockdown, unnecessary movement of people has been banned for three days.

The state government has also imposed a janata curfew in the state between 8 pm to 6 am till August 10.