Heavy rain lash Mumbai, Konkan

The commercial capital of Mumbai and the entire coastal Konkan on Saturday is experiencing heavy rainfall.

Waterlogging was reported from several places in Mumbai and suburban areas.

The train services were running normally.

There have been no reports of flight disruptions.

The IMD and Skymet Weather has forecast heavy rains for Saturday and Sunday in North Konkan and South Konkan.

Since Friday, in the Mumbai metropolitan region, half a dozen incidents of compound wall collapse have been reported, in which one person has died.