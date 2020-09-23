Heavy rain lashes Mumbai, suburbs; travel disrupted

Heavy rain lashes Mumbai, suburbs; transport in city affected

Mrityunjay Bose
Mrityunjay Bose, DHNS, Mumbai,
  • Sep 23 2020, 07:14 ist
  • updated: Sep 23 2020, 07:14 ist
Representative Photo. Credit: PTI Photo

Heavy overnight rains were reported in the Mumbai metropolitan region affecting road and rail traffic on Wednesday morning.

Forecasters have predicted cloudy skies and heavy rains for the day.

Heavy water-logging was reported from areas like Sion,  Matunga, Kurla, Chunabhatti, Byculla, Masjid Bunder, Goregaon and Dahisar.

Central Railway has suspended suburban services from Chhatapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus to Thane and Vashi. Special mail/express trains have been rescheduled.

"Heavy rains have been reported from Mumbai and Thane suburbs in last 12 hours with some places recording 150 mm plus rainfall," said KS Hosalikar, deputy director general of meteorology, IMD.

Mumbai's civic transporter BEST has diverted several services.

Mumbai
Maharashtra
Rainfall

