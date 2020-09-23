Heavy rain lashes Mumbai, suburbs; transport in city affected

Heavy overnight rains were reported in the Mumbai metropolitan region affecting road and rail traffic on Wednesday morning.

Forecasters have predicted cloudy skies and heavy rains for the day.

Look at purple lines, Areas of hvy rains in Mumbai,Thane.West suburbs revd around 150mm plus in last 12hrs.Rains still cont. Rest its 40+mm.Intermittent intense spells to cont tonight.

Vry likely to cause flood like situation,with inconvenience to early morning travels in city. pic.twitter.com/ubNmLT4PJo — K S Hosalikar (@Hosalikar_KS) September 22, 2020

Heavy water-logging was reported from areas like Sion, Matunga, Kurla, Chunabhatti, Byculla, Masjid Bunder, Goregaon and Dahisar.

Central Railway has suspended suburban services from Chhatapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus to Thane and Vashi. Special mail/express trains have been rescheduled.

"Heavy rains have been reported from Mumbai and Thane suburbs in last 12 hours with some places recording 150 mm plus rainfall," said KS Hosalikar, deputy director general of meteorology, IMD.

Mumbai's civic transporter BEST has diverted several services.