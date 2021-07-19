Heavy rain pummels Konkan belt, death toll mounts to 40

Several urban centres and villages were inundated as the financial capital of Mumbai and the coastal Konkan belt of Maharashtra continued to be pounded by heavy rains on Monday even as rain-related deaths mounted to 40.

The Mumbai-Goa road and rail traffic was badly affected because of the downpour in the Raigad district which resulted in waterlogging at several places on the road.

The Old Goa Tunnel between Karmali and Thivim stations in Goa saw ingress of water and slush because of heavy rains disrupting the operations of the Konkan Railway as several trains were cancelled, diverted or short-terminated.

The Mumbai Metropolitan Region (MMR) recorded heavy rainfall with some places recording over 200 mm rainfall in 24 hours.

The powerloom town of Bhiwandi in Thane district was inundated with floodwaters affecting the looms and the industries. Several large e-commerce companies have warehouses in Bhiwandi.

In Vasai in Palghar district, the road traffic was affected and Suncity Road that connects Vasai to Nalasopara was flooded.

Pen town in Raigad district, which is known as the town of artisans for manufacturing Ganesh idols, was flooded and the locals have suffered massive losses.

The popular automobile-free hill station of Matheran in Raigad was cut off because of a landslide.

The Kalyan-Dombivali suburbs received heavy rainfall during the day and a landslide was reported in which some people have died. The Central Railway suburban traffic was badly affected because of the heavy downpour as water came over the tracks in Kalwa.

