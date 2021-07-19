Heavy rain pummels Konkan belt, death toll mounts to 42

Incessant rains continued to pound Mumbai and the coastal Konkan belt of Maharashtra for the third consecutive day on Monday even as the monsoon-related death toll mounted to 42.

Services of the Central Railway’s Karjat and Kasara lines - both suburban and upcountry trains - were delayed because of water-logging between the Thane-Diva stretch as the Thane district was pounded by heavy rains.

The Mumbai-Goa road and rail traffic were badly affected because of the downpour in the Raigad district which resulted in water-logging at several places on the road.

The Old Goa Tunnel between Karmali and Thivim stations in Goa saw ingress of water and slush because of heavy rains disrupting the operations of the Konkan Railway as several trains were cancelled, diverted or short-terminated.

Follow live updates on Mumbai rains here

The Mumbai Metropolitan Region (MMR) recorded heavy rainfall with some places recording over 200 mm rainfall in 24 hours. IMD forecasts heavy to very heavy rains for MMR-Konkan for Tuesday.

In yet another landslide at Durga Chawl in Golainagar in Kalwa in Thane district, five persons of one family were killed. However, two others of the same family were rescued.

A four-year-child fell in a gutter in Nalasopara while a nine-year-old boy fell in a drain in Mira Road. A 16-year-old boy was drowned in Shahpur.

The death toll in the Mumbai Metropolitan Region comprising Mumbai and neighbouring North Konkan districts of Thane, Palghar and Raigad has mounted to 42, according to reports.

A mudslide was reported in the hill station of Matheran, however, there were no casualties.

Several streams and rivers in North Konkan and South Konkan were flowing above the roads, culverts and bridges cutting off several villages and hamlets. Power and electricity supply was badly affected.

In Navi Mumbai township and Raigad, police and fire brigade personnel had to mount two rescue operations including one off the Pandavkada waterfall and Kharghar hills, from where 116 revellers and picnickers were rescued.

The power loom town of Bhiwandi in the Thane district was inundated with floodwaters affecting the looms and the industries. Several large e-commerce companies have warehouses in Bhiwandi.

In Vasai in Palghar district, the road traffic was affected and Suncity Road that connects Vasai to Nalasopara was flooded.

Pen town in Raigad district, which is known as the town of artisans for manufacturing Ganesh idols, was flooded and the locals have suffered massive losses.

The popular automobile-free hill station of Matheran in Raigad was cut off because of a landslide.

The Kalyan-Dombivali suburbs received heavy rainfall during the day and a landslide was reported in which some people have died.

Check out DH's latest videos: