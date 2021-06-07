Heavy rain warning in coastal Maharashtra

Heavy rain warning in coastal Maharashtra; CM Uddhav Thackeray asks officials to stay alert

The CM in a statement said patients, including of Covid-19, should not face any hurdle in their treatment.

Mrityunjay Bose
  • Jun 07 2021, 17:24 ist
  • updated: Jun 07 2021, 20:56 ist
Thackeray directed the administration at the state and district levels to work in co-ordination and ensure people do not face any hardships. Credit: PTI File Photo

Nearly a month after cyclone Tauktae hit the Maharashtra coast, a heavy rainfall warning has been issued for the next four days for Mumbai and the Konkan shoreline districts.

In the wake of the alerts by the India Meteorological Department in Mumbai-Konkan from June 9-12, Maharashtra chief minister Uddhav Thackeray reviewed the situation.

Thackeray has directed the state administration to be alert. “The treatment of patients must not be affected and if needed, shift citizens from vulnerable establishments to safer places,” Thackeray said.

He has also asked people along the coastline to be shifted to safe areas ahead of the rains lashing the coast. “People from low-lying areas, dilapidated buildings, and landslide-prone areas should be moved to safer places,” the chief minister said.

The Mumbai metropolitan region comprising the financial capital of Mumbai and North Konkan districts of Palghar, Thane, Raigad, and South Konkan twin districts of Ratnagiri-Sindhudurg are expected to face heavy rains.

The IMD’s Mumbai-based Regional Meteorological Centre has asked fishermen of the Maharashtra-Goa coast not to venture into the Arabian Sea.

On June 10 and 11, there could be strong winds 40-50 kmph gusting to 60 kmph, which could be accompanied by heavy rainfall, according to the weatherman.

