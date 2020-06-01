Heavy rainfall alert in Maharashtra's Palghar district

A heavy rainfall warning has been issued in the Palghar district near Mumbai.

According to IMD's Mumbai-based Regional Meteorological Centre, on June 3 and 4 "extremely heavy rainfall is expected in isolated places" in the Palghar district.

A largely tribal district, Palghar comprises of the Vasai-Virar township, located 70 to 80 km off downtown Mumbai.

The Palghar district administration and the Vasai Virar City Municipal Corporation are already facing problems because of COVID-19.

The Vasai Road station on the Western Railway is also a major junction from where Shramik Special trains are originating.

Meanwhile, the Palghar district-VVCMC administration is covering part of the SunCity mudflats where migrants are screened and then taken to the station.