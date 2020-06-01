Heavy rainfall alert in Maharashtra's Palghar district

Mrityunjay Bose
Mrityunjay Bose, DHNS, Palghar,
  Jun 01 2020, 10:52 ist
  • updated: Jun 01 2020, 10:52 ist

A heavy rainfall warning has been issued in the Palghar district near Mumbai. 

According to IMD's Mumbai-based Regional Meteorological Centre, on June 3 and 4 "extremely heavy rainfall is expected in isolated places"  in the Palghar district. 

A largely tribal district, Palghar comprises of the Vasai-Virar township, located 70 to 80 km off downtown Mumbai. 

The Palghar district administration and the Vasai Virar City Municipal Corporation are already facing problems because of COVID-19.

The Vasai Road station on the Western Railway is also a major junction from where Shramik Special trains are originating. 

Meanwhile, the Palghar district-VVCMC administration is covering part of the SunCity mudflats where migrants are screened and then taken to the station.

