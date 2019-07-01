Heavy rainfall lashes Mumbai

Heavy overnight rains were reported in Mumbai and North Konkan region along the Arabian Sea on Monday.

Weathermen say rainfall is expected throughout the day.

The suburban services of Central Railway and Western Railway were running though minor delay was reported.

A derailment of a goods train in Lonavla ghats between Mumbai and Pune affected intercity train movement of CR.

In Palghar there weas heavy waterlogging delaying trains on Mumbai-Gujarat route of WR.

The Vasai-Virar region of Mumbai's far western suburbs received over 100 mm rainfall in 24 hours.

In Mumbai, waterlogging was reported from Hindmata, King's Circle, Bandra, Santacruz.

The Palghar, Thane, Raigad districts of North Konkan that adjoins Mumbai had been receiving heavy rainfall since Friday.