Heavy rains continue in Goa, low-lying areas face flood-like situation; IMD issues orange alert

Goa continued to receive heavy rainfall on Friday with several of its low-lying areas facing flood-like situation and the weather department issuing an orange alert till July 24, officials said on Friday.

The control rooms of both districts - North Goa and South Goa - are working round-the-clock to monitor the situation, a senior state administration official said.

The Panaji centre of the India Meteorological Department (IMD) in North Goa has recorded 1,780.7 mm of rainfall since June 1 this year, while the Mormugao centre in South Goa has recorded 1,656.0 mm of rainfall.

Also read | 'Goa doesn't want such riff-raff tourists', says MLA after topless woman spotted driving car

"Due to heavy rains over the past few days, low-lying areas in the state are facing flood-like situation. All necessary precautionary measures are being taken," he said.

The IMD on Thursday night issued an orange alert for the state till July 24.

An orange alert implies that disaster management authorities should be prepared to avert any rain-related disasters or flooding.

The IMD predicted that squally weather with wind speed reaching 45-55 kmph gusting to 65 kmph is very likely over parts of Arabian Sea on Friday.

It has advised fishermen not to venture into the sea. In its bulletin, the weather department said that heavy to very heavy rainfall is likely at a few places in the state on Friday.

State Health Minister Vishwajit Rane, who represents the Valpoi assembly constituency in Sattari tehsil, said he has directed the state administration to keep him informed of any changes in the water level.

"Due to the rising water level as a result of heavy rain in Sattari, I would like to make a mention to the people of Sattari that, I am personally monitoring the water levels and in case of any kind of evacuation has to be done, the team is ready," Rane said in a social media post.

"They will be stationed in Sattari for the next 48 hours. The safety of the people is of utmost importance to us and the collectors of North and South Goa are personally monitoring the situation," the minister said.