Heavy rains lash parts of Mumbai

Heavy rains lash parts of Mumbai

No major waterlogging was reported anywhere in the city, civic officials said.

PTI
PTI, Mumbai,
  • Jul 17 2023, 11:03 ist
  • updated: Jul 17 2023, 11:03 ist
Rain in Mumbai.. Credit: PTI Photo

Heavy rains lashed parts of Mumbai on Monday morning, but the public transport services were not affected in the metropolis, authorities said.

The India Meteorological Department's (IMD) Mumbai centre in its 'district forecast and warnings' on Sunday afternoon issued a 'yellow' alert for the city on Monday, predicting heavy rainfall at isolated places, a civic official said.

Also Read | Northern towns pay the price of unplanned urbanisation in recent rains

Heavy showers lashed Mahalakshmi, Byculla, Malabar Hill, Matunga, Sion, Bandra, Santacruz, Andheri and some other areas early in the morning, but the rain intensity reduced after 8 am.

No major waterlogging was reported anywhere in the city, civic officials said.

Local trains were running normally on the Central Railway and Western Railway routes, as per the authorities.

There was no route diversion of bus services of the Brihanmumbai Electric Supply and Transport (BEST) undertaking due to the rain, a civic official said.

In its weather forecast for the day at 8 am on Monday, the IMD Mumbai predicted moderate rain with occasional intense spells in the city and suburbs.

The island city, eastern and western suburbs received 65.50 mm, 19.74 mm and 23.56 mm rainfall, respectively, in the 24-hour period ending at 8 am on Monday, an official said.

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Check out all newsletters

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

India News
Mumbai
Maharashtra
monsoon
IMD

Related videos

What's Brewing

Ladakh: Thai monks' 'padyatra' for world peace ends

Ladakh: Thai monks' 'padyatra' for world peace ends

Alcaraz ends Djokovic's reign to win Wimbledon title

Alcaraz ends Djokovic's reign to win Wimbledon title

Take steps to make drinking water safe

Take steps to make drinking water safe

Carbon sequestration and challenge of degraded soils

Carbon sequestration and challenge of degraded soils

Northern towns pay the price of unplanned urbanisation

Northern towns pay the price of unplanned urbanisation

I've never faced a player like Alcaraz, says Djokovic

I've never faced a player like Alcaraz, says Djokovic

Inter Miami welcome Messi, sign Sergio Busquets

Inter Miami welcome Messi, sign Sergio Busquets

Jane Birkin: Artist made in England, forged in France

Jane Birkin: Artist made in England, forged in France

 