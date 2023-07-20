Heavy rains pound Maharashtra

The normal hustling-bustling life of the Mumbai metropolitan region was affected as heavy rains pounded Maharashtra on Wednesday even as flood alerts have been sounded in Chiplun and Khed towns in Ratnagiri and parts of Kolhapur.

The coastal Konkan belt is reviving the maximum rainfall.

Fishermen have been advised not to venture into the Arabian Sea because of squally weather with wind speed reaching 45-55 kmph gusting to 65 kmph along the coast. The Maharashtra government has ordered people to be shifted to safer locations wherever needed.

“Do not step out of your houses unless it is absolutely essential,” Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde said.

Inundation was reported from various parts of the MMR comprising the twin districts of Mumbai City and Mumbai Suburban and neighbouring districts of Palghar, Thane and Raigad - where on average 125 to 200-plus mm rainfall was reported in the last 36 hours.

In Mumbai, one death was reported because of a house collapse at Bhandup.

A four-month-old child fell into nullah when a female commuter who was travelling with her child and father decided to step down and take the track after waiting for almost two hours in the train. The train had stopped between Kalyan and Dombivali. The child’s father lost his balance while walking near a nullah on track, due to which the child fell into the nullah. Rescue operations are underway. “It is an unfortunate incident,” Shinde told reporters in Vidhan Bhavan complex.

Shinde also ordered the early closure of offices in Mumbai-MMR so that people could reach home.