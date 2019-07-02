Heavy rains pound Mumbai leaving 30 dead 

At least 30 persons were killed in the Mumbai Metropolitan Region (MRR) in different rain-related incidents as heavy rains pounded India's commercial capital on Tuesday.

The road, rail and air transport was badly affected and parts of Mumbai suburbs were inundated but there is respite as rains have stopped when latest reports came in.

The worst incident was reported from Kurar in Goregaon-Malad western suburbs of Mumbai when a retaining wall crashed over 60 to 70 hutments killing 21 persons and injuring 70 others.

The chances of the toll going up have not been ruled out as some of the patients are critical in ICUs of hospitals.

The Brihan Mumbai Municipal Corporation, Mumbai Fire Brigade and NDRF are still engaged in rescue and relief operations.

Three persons died when a wall of an Urdu school caved in in Kalyan suburbs of Thane district and another in a similar incident in Bhandup in Mumbai. There was one death because of electrocution.

Two youths were killed when their SUV was stuck in flood waters in Malad subway in Mumbai while two were washed away in Jawhar in Palghar district.

Elsewhere in Maharashtra, eight persons were killed.

Six died when a wall collapsed when the tree fell over it trapping people in Pune. Two died of lightning in Buldhana district while two died in Nashik when a water tank of an under-construction building caved in Since Friday, across Maharashtra, 65 persons have lost their lives in monsoon-related incidents.

It was the second consecutive day of disruption in Mumbai.

On Tuesday evening, the Central Railway managed to resume full services after 15 hours while Western Railway managed to trudge along with delays and cancellation. The vehicular traffic in Mumbai's arterial roads was affected.

The main runway of Chhatrapati Shivaji International Airport was shut after a SpiceJet aircraft overshot a runway. It would take another 48 hours for full.operations to resume.

The IMD-Mumbai has forecast heavy to very heavy rains in Mumbai, Konkan, Marathwada and Vidarbha regions.

Many parts of Mumbai and suburbs, as well as towns in Raigad, Thane and Palghar districts, witnessed people struggling to safety in knee-deep and waist-deep waters, vehicles submerged, several tempos, trucks and heavy vehicles stranded on the roads adding to traffic snarls.

Mumbai got month's rainfall in 4 days: CM

Describing the rainfall as unprecedented, Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis said that the Mumbai suburbs have recorded 300 to 400 mm rainfall in a day. "It is like getting a month's rainfall in three to four days," he said, adding that the rainfall was more that the carrying capacity of the drains. "There was uninterrupted rainfall for three to four hours," he said after visiting the control room of the BMC.

Parts of Mumbai suburbs receive 350 to 400 mm rainfall in 12 hours

Tuesday's rainfall was highest in Mumbai since 26 July, 2006 deluge when it recorded 944 mm rainfall

In 1974, Mumbai suburbs have recorded 350 mm plus rainfall in a day

1,000 rescued as level of Mithi river rose

Maha govt declared public holiday on Tuesday in Mumbai & suburbs

Schools, colleges were shut