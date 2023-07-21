Heavy rains hit Mumbai; waterlogging in low-lying areas

Heavy rains pummel Mumbai, its suburbs; waterlogging reported in low-lying areas

The city recorded 30 mm average rainfall in 24 hours ending at 8 am, even as a warning of heavy to very heavy rains was issued for Thursday.

PTI
PTI, Mumbai,
  • Jul 21 2023, 15:56 ist
  • updated: Jul 21 2023, 15:56 ist
People wade through a waterlogged road amid monsoon rains at Andheri, in Mumbai. Credit: PTI Photo

Heavy rains lashed Mumbai on Friday, inundating low-lying areas and disrupting vehicular traffic in the city and its suburbs.

Most parts of the city and suburbs witnessed a heavy spell of rain, which caused waterlogging in some low-lying areas at Andheri, Kurla, Ghatkopar, Chembur and some other places.

The Brihanmumbai Electric Supply and Transport (BEST) Ltd diverted buses on more than 12 routes due to waterlogging in Sion in the afternoon, an official said.

Apart from this, motorists and pedestrians were severely inconvenienced as the Andheri subway was closed to traffic due to waterlogging.

Also Read | Maharashtra: Life thrown out of gear in Vasai-Virar

The railway authorities maintained that trains on the Western, Central and Harbour lines were running normally, while the commuters complained of a delay of up to 10 to 15 minutes in the services.

As per India Meteorological Department's weather warning issued at 1 pm, "moderate to intense spells of rain are very likely to occur at isolated places" in Mumbai in the next three to four hours, a civic official said.

However, the city recorded 30 mm average rainfall in 24 hours ending at 8 am, even as a warning of heavy to very heavy rains was issued for Thursday, the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation's (BMC) data revealed.

The island city, eastern and western suburbs received an average rainfall of 27.50 mm, 29.90 mm and 27.49 mm respectively in 24 hours ending at 8 am, the civic body's data showed.

Earlier on Friday, the IMD Mumbai predicted "heavy rainfall in the city and suburbs with the possibility of very heavy rainfall at isolated places" with occasional gusty winds reaching 45-55 kmph, for 24 hours, the official said.

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Check out all newsletters

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

waterlogging
Rainfall
rains
monsoon
IMD
India News
Mumbai
Maharashtra

Related videos

What's Brewing

Barbenheimer clash: Other movies that came on same day

Barbenheimer clash: Other movies that came on same day

La Tomatina! Woman gets tomatoes in suitcase from Dubai

La Tomatina! Woman gets tomatoes in suitcase from Dubai

Prabhas, Deepika's 'Project K' titled 'Kalki 2898 AD'

Prabhas, Deepika's 'Project K' titled 'Kalki 2898 AD'

Mount Kailash to become accessible from India soon

Mount Kailash to become accessible from India soon

B’luru dresses up for ‘Barbenheimer’ weekend

B’luru dresses up for ‘Barbenheimer’ weekend

Dating trends: Speedy, conscious, blindfolded...

Dating trends: Speedy, conscious, blindfolded...

New Kerala fish species attracts DiCaprio’s attention

New Kerala fish species attracts DiCaprio’s attention

Big tech algorithms killing kids’ sense of discovery

Big tech algorithms killing kids’ sense of discovery

 