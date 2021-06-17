Heavy rains reported in parts of Maharashtra

The Kolhapur, Sangli and Satara districts of Maharashtra on Thursday received heavy rainfall resulting in inundation at several places affecting normal life.

Traffic on the Pune-Bengaluru Highway was affected due to rainfall in the two districts that touch the twin South Konkan districts of Ratnagiri and Sindhudurg.

Mumbai and neighbouring North Konkan districts of Palghar, Thane and Raigad saw downpour at regular intervals.

The Vasai-Virar township in the far western suburbs of Mumbai received heavy rainfall resulting in water-logging and traffic at several places.

In Kolhapur district, the Panchganga river was flowing over the danger mark at several places. Monsoon was vigorous in several places like Gaganbavda, Chandgad, Bhudargad and Radhanagari – where over 150 mm average rainfall has been reported in the last 24 hours.

The hill station of Mahabaleshwar in Satara district received over 200 mm rainfall in the last 24 hours. In Sangli district, the Krishna river was above the danger mark at a couple of places.

“Heavy rainfall warnings issued by IMD for the coming days for Pune, Satara, Kolhapur, Ratnagiri and Sindudurg districts for the coming 48 hours. Mumbai and Thane will receive heavy isolated rainfall for next 3 days,” said KH Hosalikar, Head, Climate and Research Services, IMD, based in Pune.

Private weather forecast agency SkymetWeather said, “Moderate to heavy showers will continue today over most parts of Mumbai. Intermittent heavy spells are more likely towards evening and night over Mumbai. A cyclonic circulation over the east-central Arabian Sea and an offshore trough across Konkan and Coastal Karnataka will push active monsoon conditions onshore. These two sub-divisions are expected to have heavy rains for the next 36 hours.”