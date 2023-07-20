Heavy rains: 2-day holiday for schools in parts of Pune

Heavy rains: Two-day holiday declared for schools in hilly region of Maharashtra's Pune

A total of 355 schools in Ambegaon, Khed, Junnar, Bhor, Purandar, Mulshi and Maval talukas did not open on Thursday, and will remain closed on Friday as well.

PTI
PTI, Pune,
  • Jul 20 2023, 15:25 ist
  • updated: Jul 20 2023, 15:25 ist
Commuters on a waterlogged road during monsoon rainfall. Credit: PTI Photo

In view of overnight heavy rainfall in the hilly region of some talukas in Maharashtra's Pune district, the local administration declared a two-day holiday for schools in these areas from Thursday, an official said.

District collector, Rajesh Deshmukh, who is also the chairman of the Pune District Disaster Management Authority, issued the order on Thursday morning for the schools that are located in the difficult and hilly terrain, a statement issued by the district administration said.

Also Read | Heavy rains pound Maharashtra

A total of 355 schools in Ambegaon, Khed, Junnar, Bhor, Purandar, Mulshi and Maval talukas did not open on Thursday, and will remain closed on Friday as well, it said.

The block education officers in the district have been tasked with ensuring the safety of children, the administration said.

The ghat section of Lonavala in Maval taluka recorded 273 mm of rainfall in 24 hours ending at 8 am, while the hilly areas of Lavasa in Mulshi taluka recorded 143 mm of rainfall, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) said.

India Meteorological Department
IMD
India News
monsoon
rains
Rainfall
Maharashtra
Pune

