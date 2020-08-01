Very heavy rains likely in Mumbai between Aug 3-5

Heavy to very heavy rains likely in Mumbai between August 3 to August 5

PTI
PTI, Mumbai,
  • Aug 01 2020, 19:05 ist
  • updated: Aug 01 2020, 19:05 ist
Representative Image. Credit: Getty Images

Mumbai and some other districts in Maharashtra are likely to receive heavy to very heavy rainfall in a few places from August 3 till August 5, said the India Meteorological Department on Saturday.

The places likely to get heavy to very heavy rainfall during this period, apart from Mumbai, are Raigad, Ratnagiri, Sindhudurg, Pune, Kolhapur, Sangli, Beed, Latur and Osmanabad districts.

Places in Nanded, Hingoli, Parbhani, Jalna, Sangli and Aurangabad are likely to receive light to moderate rain till August 5, the IMD forecast added.

As per IMD classification, "heavy to very heavy rainfall" means precipitation ranging from 64.5 mm to 204.4 mm in a period of 24 hours.

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

India Meteorological Department
Mumbai Rains

What's Brewing

How a Japanese cartoon became Thai protesters' symbol

How a Japanese cartoon became Thai protesters' symbol

Japan's kabuki theatre resumes amid Covid-19

Japan's kabuki theatre resumes amid Covid-19

Contact tracing has largely failed in the US

Contact tracing has largely failed in the US

Do animals really anticipate earthquakes?

Do animals really anticipate earthquakes?

 