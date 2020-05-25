Hectic political developments in Maharashtra 

Amid a direct Centre vs ruling Maha Vikas Aghadi confrontation in the wake of the emerging situation involving COVID-19 pandemic, the political scene seems to be heating up in Maharashtra.

The opposition BJP has since last week stepped up attacks on Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray.

In the process, the BJP has launched Maharashtra-bachao agitation against the MVA government, comprising Shiv Sena, NCP and the Congress.

Last week, Leader of Opposition Devendra Fadnavis called on Maharashtra Governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari and alleged that Thackeray messed up the COVID-19 situation.

The next day, the Governor called for a review meeting with the Chief Minister, however, Thackeray phoned and recused himself. He instead sent Milind Narvekar to the meeting.

Top IAS and IPS officers were present at the meeting, wherein Koshyari asked the government to prepare for a big spike in June-July.

The Governor, a couple of days later, also took strong objection to the letter written by Minister of Higher and Technical Education Uday Samant to UGC recommending cancellation of final year examination of students, which he said is against guidelines.

On Saturday, Shiv Sena leader and Uddhav aide met the Governor, which was described as a courtesy call.

On Sunday, Thackeray targeted Prime Minister Narendra Modi, though not naming him, saying that the lockdown was announced suddenly.

On Monday, two significant developments took place - NCP supremo Sharad Pawar and his close aide Praful Patel met the Governor and former Chief Minister and BJP Rajya Sabha member Narayan Rane.

Patel said that it was a courtesy call.

However, reports suggest that Rane pressed for President's Rule in Maharashtra.

The Maharashtra government also had a tiff with Railway Minister Piyush Goyal over Shramik Special trains and Civil Aviation Minister Hardeep Puri over starting of domestic flights.