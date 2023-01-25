Hectic politicking ahead of Pune bypolls

Hectic politics and back-to-back meetings have started in Maharashtra ahead of bye-elections in Pune with the Maha Vikas Aghadi in principle deciding to contest against BJP even as the Election Commission of India on preponed the polls by a day.

The BJP-Balasahebanchi Shiv Sena combine has urged the opposition parties to make the elections unopposed.

The ECI on Thursday issued a notice rescheduling the polls in Kasba Peth and Chinchwad for 26 February (Sunday) instead of the earlier announced date 27 February (Monday) as the day coincided with the HSC examinations and graduate degree examinations.

The bye-elections have been necessitated following the death of BJP MLAs - Mukta Tilak and Laxman Jagtap, who represented the Kasba Peth and Chinchwad, respectively.

On 22 December, 2022, Tilak died of cancer. She was the great-grand-daughter-in-law of the legendary nationalist and revolutionary leader Bal Gangadhar Tilak. She was a first-time MLA and a former Mayor of Pune city.

On 3 January, 2023, Jagtap died of cancer. He was a three-time MLA having won once as an Independent and twice on a BJP ticket.

Family members of the late candidates could be fielded by the BJP in the next polls.

Meanwhile, chief minister Eknath Shinde has appealed to all political parties to make to polls unopposed. “There has been sad demise of the sitting MLAs…in Maharashtra, we have a culture that in such cases (if the family members of the late MLAs contest), the election is unopposed,” Shinde said adding: “In the elections to Andheri East, the BJP-BSS withdrew its candidate (against Shiv Sena (UBT)’s Rutuja Latke who is wife of late MLA Ramesh Latke.”

Senior BJP leader and minister Chandrakant Patil too urged that the polls should be unopposed.

Shiv Sena chief spokesperson Sanjay Raut, however, said: “In the bye-polls to Nanded and Pandharpur such a custom was not shown…in Mumbai (Andheri East) they did not contest for other reasons.”

In a related development, senior NCP leaders including leader of opposition Ajit Pawar, state NCP president Jayant Patil and Raigad MP Sunil Tatkare met Shiv Sena president Uddhav Thackeray.

Raut said that the Shiv Sena (UBT) is keen to contest Chinchwad while Kasba Peth by NCP-Congress.

On the other hand, NCP MP Supriya Sule said: “The MVA would be meeting and a clear picture would emerge in the next couple of days.”