Helpless tribal carry body of son on a bike

In a shocker, a tribal couple had to ride around 35 to 40 kms on a motorcycle carrying the dead body of their minor son just on the eve of the Republic Day in Palghar district near Mumbai.

While available ambulances refused to go and there was no hearse available.

The dead boy was identified as Ajay Pardhi, a six-year-old, who was admitted to the government sub-district hospital - Patangshah Kutir Rugnalaya - at Jawhar in Palghar district after a bout of pneumonia.

The boy died around 9 pm on Tuesday, the eve of the Republic Day.

After completing the formalities the parents took the body and drove to their home at Sadakwadi village, nearly 35 to 40 kms from the hospital.

The hospital does not have a hearse and some of the ambulances refused to go.

The ambulances are on contract and action is being taken against them, according to district surgeon Dr Sajay Bodade.

The boy’s father Yuvraj Pardhi said that since they did not have the kind of money that was asked, the ambulances drivers refused to carry the bodies.

“This is a shocking incident. In tribal areas there is always a lack of health infrastructure, doctors, nurses, staff and ambulances,” said veteran activist Vivek Pandit, a former MLA, who works in the Thane-Palghar belt.

The parents first wrapped the body and covered themselves with blankets as it was quite cold in the area and then drove the distance in the motorcycle.

