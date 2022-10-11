High-class e-buses to run in Mumbai suburbs

Europe’s leading electric bus, EuraBus, will now be seen plying on Kalyan-Dombivali route in Thane district in the Mumbai Metropolitan Region (MMR).

Causis E-Mobility, a net zero emission mass transit company and a part of the Causis Group Ltd, London has bagged the mandate from Kalyan-Dombivli Municipal Corporation.

Causis E-Mobility has received a Letter of Award for procurement and maintaining per km basis, 107 fully built 9 mar, midi, pure electric AC/non-AC buses with drivers and allied electrical and civil infrastructure on a Wet Lease Model Basis for the period of 12 years.

Its lightweight modular European design concept combined with low maintenance and servicing costs with high range and long battery life gives a unique advantage to the ecosystem.

The powerful battery eliminates the need for a complex charging infrastructure. Operators thus benefit from favourable electricity tariffs during night-time charging.

Ravi Kumar Panga, CEO, Causis E-Mobility said, “Our buses will be seen plying on the roads of Kalyan – Dombivli municipal regions and nearby routes. We are happy to partner with KDMT in its efforts to provide mass transport sustainable e-mobility solutions. With the prices of fuel touching the limits of the sky and the ill-effects the environment is facing, we are extremely happy that our buses will contribute highly in controlling the hazardous emissions and contribute to create a net zero emission environment through our environment- friendly electric bus, which also gives the travellers a comfortable and premium travel experience”.

Dr Dipak D Sawant, General Manager (Transport), KDMT said, “This partnership is in favour of the masses and the environment as this is a economical alternative to the passengers and net zero emission through electric buses will help contribute highly towards the environment.