High Court adjourns virtual hearings after heavy rainfall in Mumbai

PTI, Mumbai,
  • Aug 04 2020, 14:19 ist
The Bombay High Court adjourned its virtual hearings in various cases on Tuesday in view of the heavy rains that lashed the city overnight and in the morning.

Five benches of the high court, including a bench headed by Chief Justice Dipankar Datta, adjourned the matters as many staff members could not reach the court in south Mumbai, an official said.

The high court will hear the matters on Wednesday, the official said.

The bench headed by Chief Justice Dipankar Datta was to hear public interest litigation filed by one Sameet Thakkar, seeking probe in actor Sushant Singh Rajput's death to be transferred from Mumbai Police to the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) or a special investigation team (SIT).

Another bench headed by Justice R D Dhanuka was to hear the bail plea of Sudha Bharadwaj, arrested in the Elgar Parishad-Maoist links case, and a plea filed by Vernon Gonsalves, another accused in the case, seeking to be tested for coronavirus.

Heavy rainfall in the city since Monday night led to water-logging in several low-lying areas and affected local train services and road traffic movement.

