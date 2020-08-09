Higher compensation to plane crash victims than landslide victims triggers partiality row in Kerala

With Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan rushing to meet the Kozhikode plane crash victims and announcing a relief of Rs 10 lakh to dependents of the deceased, the opposition parties have alleged that the government being partial as only Rs 5 lakh relief was announced for the Munnar landslide victims' families and the CM did not visit them either.

CM Vijayan had to clarify that the relief already announced for landslide victims was only an interim one and two ministers were deputed to the area where rescue was still underway.

Opposition leader Ramesh Chennithala, who visited Pettimala on Sunday, said that since a relief of Rs 10 lakh was swiftly announced for the plane crash victims, the same compensation should be announced for landslide victims also. Otherwise, there would be resentment among landslide victims, he said.

Minister of state for external affairs V Muraleedharan, who also visited the landslide-hit area on Sunday, said that the chief minister should not have been selective in visiting mishap spots.

While 28 persons so far died at Pettimudi and around 40 were still missing, 18 persons were killed in the plane crash and the condition of 14 was reported to be serious.