Highly decomposed body of man found inside Mumbai flat

The highly decomposed body of a man was found inside the flat he was living in in suburban Malad on Sunday, police said.

The incident came to light after a foul smell emanated from the flat, following which neighbours informed the police.

The man was found lying dead on a bed when the police entered the flat in the evening, a police official said.

Prima facie, the body was lying inside the flat for the last three days, the official said.

Police are trying to ascertain if there are any injury marks on the body.

A case is being registered, the official said, adding that the cause of the death will be known after they receive the postmortem report.