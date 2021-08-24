Hindu refugees from Pakistan living in Gujarat to be given Covid jabs: Centre

Hindu refugees from Pakistan living in Gujarat on a Long Term Visa (LTV) will be vaccinated against coronavirus as instructed by the Centre, the Gujarat government said on Tuesday.

Gujarat Minister of State for Home, Pradipsinh Jadeja, has held a review meeting with top officials, including state DGP Ashish Bhatia, to resolve various issues faced by these refugees settled in the western state. After the meeting, Jadeja said the BJP government in Gujarat will ensure that refugees do not face any problems.

He added the state government has decided to vaccinate these refugees against coronavirus as instructed by the Centre, the release said.

Read more: 4,046 applications of Hindus for citizenship still pending; 4,171 given Indian nationality under old law

Lauding the Modi government for bringing CAA (Citizenship Amendment Act) for the persecuted religious minorities from Pakistan, Afghanistan and Bangladesh, Jadeja said the state government has already urged the Centre to ease the passport renewal process for those refugees who had arrived here from Pakistan before 2014.

Since refugees living in Gujarat on LTV are finding it difficult to get an Aadhaar card, the government has urged the Centre as well as UIDAI to approve the LTV or residential permits as an address proof to get an Aadhaar card, said Jadeja.

Since children of such refugees often face difficulties in getting admission in schools due to various technical issues, Jadeja directed officials to take necessary steps and monitor the admission process, said the release.

It said the state Director General of Police will coordinate with various stakeholders to resolve issues being faced by the refugee children opting for higher education or wanting to study abroad.

Since private companies demand "work permits' from LTV holders for jobs, the state government has initiated efforts for the same and also urged the Centre to look into the issue. Apart from the DGP, the meeting was attended by ACS, Home, Pankaj Kumar, Education Secretary Vinod Rao, Health Commissioner Jai Prakash Shivahare and Home Secretary Nipuna Torawane among others.