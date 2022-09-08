Hindus are 'hypocrites', they abandon cows after purpose is served: Gujarat Governor

Hindus abandon cows after purpose served: Gujarat Guv

To convince farmers to quit chemical-based agriculture, Devvrat said 'Gods will become happy' if cultivators adopt natural farming

PTI
PTI, Rajpipla (Gujarat),
  • Sep 08 2022, 22:35 ist
  • updated: Sep 08 2022, 22:35 ist
Gujarat Governor Acharya Devvrat. Credit: PTI File Photo

In controversial remarks, Gujarat Governor Acharya Devvrat has said Hindus are "hypocrites" as they abandon cows after the domestic animal stops giving milk.

He made the comments on Wednesday while addressing farmers at a seminar on "natural farming" in Poicha village near Rajpipla town of Narmad district.

"On one side, you hail gau mata (regard cow as mother), worship her and put tilak (vermillion) on her forehead. But, you abandon the same cow once she stops giving milk," said Devvrat in his address.

On a satirical note, the Governor then chanted "Gau Mata Ki Jay Ho", followed by the audience repeating the same.

"That is why I say that the Hindu society is 'dhongi' (hypocrites) number one. You need to first understand gau mata. They are called gau mata for a reason," said the Governor.

To convince farmers to quit chemical-based agriculture, Devvrat said "Gods will become happy" if cultivators adopt natural farming, wherein cow dung and cow urine are used as fertilizer as well as pesticide.

Notably, Devvrat has been a strong proponent of natural farming and visits different parts of the state to make people aware of the benefits of the traditional technique of agriculture.

Even Prime Minister Narendra Modi has praised him on several occasions for his efforts to spread awareness about natural farming.

Acharya Devvrat
Gujarat
India News

