Hippopotamus attacks curator, security guard at Vadodara zoo

A zoo curator and a security guard were injured after they were attacked by a hippopotamus at Vadodara's Sayajibaug Zoo Thursday, late in the evening. The incident occured when the curator was on his routine visit to check on the two hippopotami at the zoo.

Local officials said that the zoo curator Pratyush Patankar and security person Rohit were attacked by the hippos at the zoo. The condition of the security guard is said to be critical while Patankar has suffered multiple fractures.

Officials said that Patankar had gone to check one of the two hippos who had back injuries. Vadodara Mayor Keyur Rokadiya told reporters after visiting the injured at the hospital that Patankar was inside the enclosure when he was attacked. His shoe got stuck when one of the hippos charged at him. Patankar minimised the attack by laying on the ground.

The security guard who came to save him was also brutally attacked. Rokadiya said that he suffered hypervolume shock due to rupture in the leg.