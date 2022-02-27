Hit by outage, Mumbai's power supply now restored

Power outages were reported in several parts of the financial capital of Mumbai for nearly an hour on Sunday morning because of a grid tripping. The grid failure also briefly affected suburban train services.

Power supply to the affected areas, was, however, restored in an hour's time.

Local train services on Western Railways (WR) were affected between Churchgate and Andheri, however, trains on the Central Railways (CR) were functioning as normal.

After being alerted on the the power tripping, the BrihanMumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) and BrihanMumbai Electric Supply and Transport (BEST) immediately got to work.

According to Mumbai’s Municipal Commissioner Iqbal Singh Chahal, the power went out in some parts of Mumbai and neighboring areas.

“Due to power outages in several parts of Mumbai, local train services were disrupted on the Churchgate-Andheri section. Now it has been restored,” a WR spokesperson said.

“Power supply tripped momentarily on HB and Main line from 0949 to 0952 hours. Trains are running on all corridors,” a CR spokesperson added.

The power disruption took place around 0950 hours and was restored by 1053 hours, according to reports from various agencies.

Due to tripping of MSEB 220kv transmission line on Mulund -Trombay the power supply to most parts of Mumbai was affected, according to the BEST.

A line of the Maharashtra State Electricity Transmission Co Ltd tripped.

Meanwhile, the Tata Power Company, said in a statement: “At 0950 hrs, power supply got affected due to tripping of MSETCL Line at Trombay receiving station that connects to the Tata Power transmission system. This resulted in the tripping of Trombay generation and cascade tripping of some internal lines affecting 850 MW load of all Discoms in Mumbai. Tata Power immediately stepped up hydro-generation to full capacity for faster restoration and avoidance of larger outages. The power supply was restored completely in around an hour.”

Sanjay Banga, President, T&D, Tata Power, said that investigations are being carried out to ascertain the cause of tripping.

The stakeholders are also in touch with the State Load Despatch Centre.

This is the second such incident in Mumbai in recent times - the previous one being on 12 October, 2020, when a sabotage was suspected.

