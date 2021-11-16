Hold 2024 LS polls on ballot paper: Maharashtra Congress chief Patole challenges BJP

Reacting to the BJP’s challenge to the Maha Vikas Agahadi (MVA) of dissolving the Maharashtra Legislative Assembly and holding elections to check their strength, the Congress in the state asked the saffron party to hold the next Lok Sabha election on ballot paper.

“If the BJP has the courage, then they should dismiss the Central government and hold elections on ballot paper," Maharashtra Pradesh Congress Committee president Nana Patole said.

Patole further said that since the formation of the Maha Vikas Aghadi government in the state, leaders of the BJP have gone berserk.

“The BJP made several attempts to overthrow this government for two consecutive years, even through the Raj Bhavan, but to no avail,” he said, adding that the BJP leaders were just commenting out of frustration.

“They tried to use the central agencies like CBI, ED, I-T, NCB to register false cases against MVA ministers and leaders. They also tried everything to defame the state, but despite these attempts, the MVA government stood tall which has led to many leaders being frustrated,” he said.

