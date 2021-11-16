'If you have guts, hold 2024 LS polls on ballot paper'

Hold 2024 LS polls on ballot paper: Maharashtra Congress chief Patole challenges BJP

Patole further said that since the formation of the Maha Vikas Aghadi government in the state, leaders of the BJP have gone berserk

Mrityunjay Bose
Mrityunjay Bose, DHNS, Mumbai,
  • Nov 16 2021, 18:50 ist
  • updated: Nov 16 2021, 19:10 ist
Maharashtra Congress chief Nana Patole. Credit: PTI File Photo

Reacting to the BJP’s challenge to the Maha Vikas Agahadi (MVA) of dissolving the Maharashtra Legislative Assembly and holding elections to check their strength, the Congress in the state asked the saffron party to hold the next Lok Sabha election on ballot paper.

“If the BJP has the courage, then they should dismiss the Central government and hold elections on ballot paper," Maharashtra Pradesh Congress Committee president Nana Patole said.

Patole further said that since the formation of the Maha Vikas Aghadi government in the state, leaders of the BJP have gone berserk.

Also Read | Uddhav Thackeray part-time CM of Maharashtra; hold fresh polls: BJP to MVA government

“The BJP made several attempts to overthrow this government for two consecutive years, even through the Raj Bhavan, but to no avail,” he said, adding that the BJP leaders were just commenting out of frustration.

“They tried to use the central agencies like CBI, ED, I-T, NCB to register false cases against MVA ministers and leaders. They also tried everything to defame the state, but despite these attempts, the MVA government stood tall which has led to many leaders being frustrated,” he said.

Check out latest DH videos here

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Maharashtra
Congress
BJP
Indian Politics
Nana Patole
Maha Vikas Aghadi

Related videos

What's Brewing

Puneeth Rajkumar to get Karnataka Ratna award

Puneeth Rajkumar to get Karnataka Ratna award

Aapda mein avsar? Pharma cos minting $1K/sec from jabs

Aapda mein avsar? Pharma cos minting $1K/sec from jabs

How do pigeons find their way home?

How do pigeons find their way home?

DH Radio | Bengaluru public transport needs more buses

DH Radio | Bengaluru public transport needs more buses

First Asian American muppet arrives on ‘Sesame Street’

First Asian American muppet arrives on ‘Sesame Street’

Ukraine woos vaccine-wary with cash incentive

Ukraine woos vaccine-wary with cash incentive

 