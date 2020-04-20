Shah speaks to Maharashtra CM on Palghar lynching

Home Minister Amit Shah speaks to Maharashtra CM Uddhav Thackeray on Palghar lynching

PTI
PTI,
  • Apr 20 2020, 14:33 ist
  • updated: Apr 20 2020, 14:33 ist
Maharashtra Chief Minister and Shiv Sena chief Uddhav Thackeray (PTI File Photo)

Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Monday spoke to Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray to enquire about the lynching of three people in the state's Palghar area, officials said.

During the telephonic conversation, Thackeray apprised the home minister about the incidents and the steps taken to nab those involved in the incident, they said.

On April 16 night, three Mumbai residents, who were on their way to Silvassa, were lynched by local residents in Gadakchinchale village of Palghar district on the suspicion that they were thieves.

Reports said more than 100 people, including a few minors, were detained by police for their alleged involvement in the incident. 

Amit Shah
Uddhav Thackeray
Maharashtra
Ministry of Home Affairs
