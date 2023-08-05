Home Minister Amit Shah to visit Pune on August 6

Home Minister Amit Shah to visit Pune on August 6

The highlight of his visit will be the inauguration of the web portal of the Central Registrar of Cooperative Societies (CRCS).

Mrityunjay Bose
Mrityunjay Bose, DHNS, Mumbai,
  • Aug 05 2023, 12:52 ist
  • updated: Aug 05 2023, 12:52 ist
Union Home Minister Amit Shah. Credit: PTI File Photo

Days after Prime Minister Narendra Modi visited Pune, Union Home and Cooperation Minister and BJP’s strategist Amit Shah would be on a tour of Mumbai on Sunday.

The highlight of his visit will be the inauguration of the web portal of the Central Registrar of Cooperative Societies (CRCS).

The event is scheduled to take place at the Ramakrishna Multipurpose Hall in Pune.

Also Read: India will be empowered by promoting all languages: Union Home Minister Amit Shah

Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde and Deputy Chief Ministers Devendra Fadnavis and Ajit Pawar are expected to be present at the event.

However, the visit also assumes political significance in view of the fact that the BJP has set an ambitious target to win 45 of the 48 Lok Sabha seats from Maharashtra.

Senior BJP leaders, including Fadnavis and state BJP president Chandrashekhar Bawankule, are expected to brief him about the poll preparations in the state.

Elaborate traffic and security arrangements have been made in the jurisdiction of Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) and Pimpri-Chinchwad Municipal Corporation (PCMC) in the wake of the visit.

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Check out all newsletters

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

India News
Amit Shah
Maharashtra
Pune

Related videos

What's Brewing

House panel recommends upping taxes on tobacco products

House panel recommends upping taxes on tobacco products

Passengers recall killings in Jaipur-Mumbai train

Passengers recall killings in Jaipur-Mumbai train

7 lakes in Coimbatore revived under Smart City project

7 lakes in Coimbatore revived under Smart City project

India’s wildlife: Looking beyond tigers

India’s wildlife: Looking beyond tigers

Lalbagh: I-Day flower show opening draws a huge crowd

Lalbagh: I-Day flower show opening draws a huge crowd

Striking writers, studios meet over contract talks

Striking writers, studios meet over contract talks

The craft of brewing

The craft of brewing

Chaos in New York over YouTubers' PlayStation giveaway

Chaos in New York over YouTubers' PlayStation giveaway

 