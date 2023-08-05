Home Minister Amit Shah to visit Pune on August 6

Days after Prime Minister Narendra Modi visited Pune, Union Home and Cooperation Minister and BJP’s strategist Amit Shah would be on a tour of Mumbai on Sunday.

The highlight of his visit will be the inauguration of the web portal of the Central Registrar of Cooperative Societies (CRCS).

The event is scheduled to take place at the Ramakrishna Multipurpose Hall in Pune.

Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde and Deputy Chief Ministers Devendra Fadnavis and Ajit Pawar are expected to be present at the event.

However, the visit also assumes political significance in view of the fact that the BJP has set an ambitious target to win 45 of the 48 Lok Sabha seats from Maharashtra.

Senior BJP leaders, including Fadnavis and state BJP president Chandrashekhar Bawankule, are expected to brief him about the poll preparations in the state.

Elaborate traffic and security arrangements have been made in the jurisdiction of Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) and Pimpri-Chinchwad Municipal Corporation (PCMC) in the wake of the visit.