Maharashtra HM Deshmukh reviews security at Taj hotels

Home Minister Anil Deshmukh reviews Taj hotels' security with DGP, Mumbai CP

Mrityunjay Bose 
Mrityunjay Bose , DHNS,
  • Jul 01 2020, 15:44 ist
  • updated: Jul 01 2020, 16:13 ist
PTI Photo

The Maharashtra government reviewed the security preparations after two Taj group hotels received terror threats from Pakistan.

Maharashtra's home minister Anil Deshmukh spoke to the director-general of police, Subodh Jaiswal, and Mumbai police commissioner Param Bir Singh and discussed security preparations in detail.

An unidentified person who claimed to be Lashkar-e-Taiba operative threatened to attack in the two Taj group hotels - Taj Mahal Palace in Colaba and Taj Lands End in Bandra.

"I have had detailed discussions on beefing up security arrangements with both DGP-Maharashtra and CP-MumbaiPolice," Deshmukh said. The number from which the call came is being investigated.

The iconic Taj hotel in Colaba off the Gateway of India area was among the targets of LeT fidayeens during the 26/11 Mumbai terror attack.

The call in the wake of the attack on Karachi Stock Exchange is being  viewed seriously.

“We are proud to be a part of the fabric of this nation and the safety of our guests and associates is of paramount importance to us. We immediately alerted the authorities on receiving these calls and are providing full support and cooperation to the investigating agencies," the IHCL, that owns the Taj properties said in  a statement.

 

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Mumbai
Maharashtra
Taj Mahal Palace
Anil Deshmukh

What's Brewing

Many U’khand villagers rely on Nepalese mobile towers

Many U’khand villagers rely on Nepalese mobile towers

'They want to kill me’: Covid-19 patients's delirium

'They want to kill me’: Covid-19 patients's delirium

Coronavirus: Not all, but why do few infect others?

Coronavirus: Not all, but why do few infect others?

Top alternatives to Chinese apps banned in India

Top alternatives to Chinese apps banned in India

What changes Putin is proposing to Russian constitution

What changes Putin is proposing to Russian constitution

Wake up dadu: 3-yr-old to grandpa killed in J&K attack

Wake up dadu: 3-yr-old to grandpa killed in J&K attack

 