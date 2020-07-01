Home Minister Anil Deshmukh reviews Taj hotels' security with DGP, Mumbai CP

The Maharashtra government reviewed the security preparations after two Taj group hotels received terror threats from Pakistan.

Maharashtra's home minister Anil Deshmukh spoke to the director-general of police, Subodh Jaiswal, and Mumbai police commissioner Param Bir Singh and discussed security preparations in detail.

An unidentified person who claimed to be Lashkar-e-Taiba operative threatened to attack in the two Taj group hotels - Taj Mahal Palace in Colaba and Taj Lands End in Bandra.

"I have had detailed discussions on beefing up security arrangements with both DGP-Maharashtra and CP-MumbaiPolice," Deshmukh said. The number from which the call came is being investigated.

12 years after India's worst terror attack on Mumbai @TajMahalMumbai has received a terror threat from Karachi. I've had detailed discussions on beefing up security arrangements with both @DGPMaharashtra & @CPMumbaiPolice #MaharashtraGovtCares pic.twitter.com/P2gOlaImLi — ANIL DESHMUKH (@AnilDeshmukhNCP) July 1, 2020

The iconic Taj hotel in Colaba off the Gateway of India area was among the targets of LeT fidayeens during the 26/11 Mumbai terror attack.

The call in the wake of the attack on Karachi Stock Exchange is being viewed seriously.

“We are proud to be a part of the fabric of this nation and the safety of our guests and associates is of paramount importance to us. We immediately alerted the authorities on receiving these calls and are providing full support and cooperation to the investigating agencies," the IHCL, that owns the Taj properties said in a statement.