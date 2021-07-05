Hospital with 4 robotic surgical machines inaugurated in Pune

The state-of-the-art Lokmanya Hospitals For Special Surgery, which has four robotic surgical devices, was inaugurated over the weekend in Pune.

The Lokmanya HSS is the only hospital in India with 4 robotic-assisted joint replacement technology like Rosa, Navio, Brainlab and Cori.

NCP supremo Sharad Pawar inaugurated the hospital in the presence of Dr Narendra Vaidya, Managing Director and Dr Meetali Vaidya, Director, according to a statement of Lokmanya Hospitals.

As a part of its expansion plan, this is Lokmanya Group's 5th super specialty hospital in Pune.

"Pune is well-known for Education, IT and now for medical services. During the Covid pandemic war, Pune medical fraternity contributed a lot. We need many such hospitals like Lokmanya Hospitals to help patients lead a healthy life, reduce mortality and morbidity rates,” said Pawar.

The newly launched Lokmanya HSS, spread in 47,623 square feet area having latest technological advancements, 20 bedded ICU, 9 modular operation theatre that follows international standards for treating critical patients

The hospital has facilities for arthroscopic and minimally invasive surgery, sports medicine department, comprehensive spine treatment, foot and ankle treatment, cosmetic and reconstruction surgery, oncology, general and laparoscopic Surgery, eyecare and specialty ophthalmic surgery, general medicine and cardiology treatment, critical care department, dental & facio- maxillary surgery and radio imaging and pathology.

Each department has highly experienced and skilled doctors, well-trained nurses to provide round-the-clock patient care.

“To help patients get back on their feet as quickly as possible you need to adopt newer advanced technology in our reach. The surrounding region in Pune has been developing at a rapid pace, and to access high-quality medical care you need a quality health service,” said Dr Vaidya.

“We have plans to create awareness amongst people for early detection of diseases and ailments by organizing health check-up camps in neighbourhood societies. Interior parts of the city don't have access to quality medical facilities, hence many patients avoid long-distance traveling for treatment. To reach out them we started super specialist OPD’s in Nashik, Jalgaon, Aurangabad, Sangli, Satara, Karad, Belgaum, Solapur and many other cities are in pipeline to screen the patient and provide them medical services with world-class technology,” added Dr Vaidya.