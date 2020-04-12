Hotels, restaurants body support coronavirus lockdown extension

The Hotel and Restaurant Association of Western India (HRAWI) and Federation of Hotel and Restaurant Associations of India (FHRAI) have decided to support the extension of India lockdown by a fortnight.

"We support the lockdown and stand by the Government's decision as we understand that at present, the country's first priority is containing the spread of the disease any further. If we don’t succeed in containing the spread, it could be devastating for the country. We must also keep in mind that with every extension in the lockdown, though necessary, reviving the industry will get more and more difficult," Gurbaxish Singh Kohli, President, HRAWI and Vice President, FHRAI, said.

Kohli felt it may also be prudent in lifting the lockdown geographically, based on the health of its populace and the impact it would make to the economy by opening it up for business, while ensuring that the inflow and outflow of its populace are kept in check.

"The hospitality industry has been the worst hit. A lot of damage is already done and revenues have already hit rock bottom. As this extension goes on, besides the revenues of both; the industry and the government, jobs too will get more and more in danger. However, even this cannot be controlled or stopped unless businesses get back on their feet," he said.

According to Kohli, it would be a long time for guests to trickle in as confidence is at an all-time low. "Now only timely Government intervention can give us a new lease of life. I would reiterate that as an industry, our hotels and restaurants are at the helm, assisting the authorities with the required rooms for doctors and healthcare workers and food for various sections so that no one goes unfed," he said.

The body of hoteliers and restauranters reiterated that without government intervention now, the industry may well be heading towards a collapse which will be extremely difficult to revive.