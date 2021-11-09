House collapses in Mumbai's Antop Hill area; 9 rescued

A house collapsed in the Antop Hill area in Mumbai on Tuesday.

Four fire brigades are at the scene and rescue operations are under way. So far, nine people have been rescued and shifted to the hospital.

Mumbai | A house collapsed in Antop Hill area. Nine persons rescued and shifted to a hospital; 4 fire brigade vehicles at the spot: Mumbai Fire Brigade — ANI (@ANI) November 9, 2021

More to follow...

