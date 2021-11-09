House collapses in Mumbai's Antop Hill area; 9 rescued

House collapses in Mumbai's Antop Hill area; 9 rescued

DH Web Desk
DH Web Desk,
  • Nov 09 2021, 09:35 ist
  • updated: Nov 09 2021, 10:26 ist
Representative Image. Credit: iStock Photo

A house collapsed in the Antop Hill area in Mumbai on Tuesday. 

Four fire brigades are at the scene and rescue operations are under way. So far, nine people have been rescued and shifted to the hospital.

More to follow...

Check out DH's latest videos:

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Mumbai
house collapse
Maharashtra
Rescue
India News

Related videos

What's Brewing

Climate change: Your morning cuppa may be in danger

Climate change: Your morning cuppa may be in danger

SpaceX crew leaves ISS, bound for Earth

SpaceX crew leaves ISS, bound for Earth

Emotional reunion for families after US opens travel

Emotional reunion for families after US opens travel

These super-pollutants are burning up the planet

These super-pollutants are burning up the planet

 