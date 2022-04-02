'How is bullet train going to help you?' Uddhav slams Centre, BJP over roadblocks to state projects, GST dues

Maharashtra Chief Minister and Shiv Sena president Uddhav Thackeray on Saturday slammed the Centre for creating roadblocks for projects related to Mumbai while also questioning the utility of the bullet train between India's financial capital and Ahmedabad.

“The first bullet train (of India) should have started between Mumbai and Nagpur….not between Ahmedabad and Mumbai,” Thackeray said speaking about one of Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s flagship infrastructure projects.

“Tell me how a bullet train between Ahmedabad and Mumbai is going to help you?….the Centre is keen on bullet train project…but land meant for an international finance centre in a prime location of Bandra-Kurla Complex has been taken for the bullet train project,” Thackeray addressed people during the inauguration of two Mumbai metro lines in the western suburbs.

“If you have love for Mumbai why don’t you give the Kanjur Marg (salt pan) land for metro rail project, you can take the metro to Badlapur-Ambernath….for Dharavi redevelopment project the railway land is not being transferred…we have been asking for a land for pumping station but it is being denied to us,” said Thackeray.

The Shiv Sena president, who also laid the foundation of the GST Bhavan said: “Maharashtra generates the highest amount of GST in the country, but our dues are not cleared on time. We are not begging, but we are firmly demanding our share of taxes and it is being constantly denied,'' he said.

“There are some people who feel I am taking away their credit for Metro. I am ready to give the credit but if you love Mumbai why are the state’s projects are facing roadblocks,” Thackeray quipped, hitting out at BJP leaders of Maharashtra, though he did not name anyone.

