Mumbai auto driver makes UK journo his son's godfather

How this UK journalist became godfather of Indian autorickshaw driver's son

He thanked his followers for providing Shaan’s wife with medical treatment

DH Web Desk
DH Web Desk,
  • Dec 20 2022, 16:38 ist
  • updated: Dec 20 2022, 22:52 ist
The Mumbai auto driver. Credit: Twitter/ @joerwallen

An award-winning human rights reporter has become the godfather to the son of an autorickshaw driver whom he happened to meet in India in 2021.

Joe Wallen is a UK journalist covering South Asia who shared the story of a ‘beautiful & unexpected friendship’ on Twitter on Sunday and received a lot of love from the netizens.

In his tweet, Wallen recalled their first meeting, “I got in a random rickshaw at Jio World. It was the start of the most beautiful & unexpected friendship - Shaan has driven me every day since.”

“Today, his wife gave birth to a son. He’s called the baby Yusuf - the Urdu for Joseph - and, asked me to be godfather,” he added.

Wallen also shared a photo of Shaan and the newborn baby. He also mentioned that Shaan’s wife had complications with her pregnancy and that she is from a small village in remote Uttar Pradesh.

He thanked his followers for providing Shaan’s wife with medical treatment.

The story touched the hearts of a lot of people and the users called the friendship ‘wonderful’, ‘fantastic’, and ‘extraordinary’.

After people demanded to know more about the story, Wallen on Tuesday updated that he has written a longer piece on their friendship.

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Check out all newsletters

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

India News
Maharashtra
Mumbai
Journalist

What's Brewing

SRK on British magazine's list of 50 greatest actors

SRK on British magazine's list of 50 greatest actors

Design for King Charles III bank notes unveiled in UK

Design for King Charles III bank notes unveiled in UK

Ambulance driver stops to share drinks with patient

Ambulance driver stops to share drinks with patient

Moments from Rahul’s Bharat Jodo Yatra

Moments from Rahul’s Bharat Jodo Yatra

Bugs, dogs and snubs: World of offbeat sports in 2022

Bugs, dogs and snubs: World of offbeat sports in 2022

 