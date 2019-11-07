HRD min moots inter-faith Centre at Guru Nanak Dev Univ

An Inter-faith Center will be set up at the Guru Nanak Dev University in Punjab, Human Resource Development (HRD) minister Ramesh Pokhriyal Nishank announced on Thursday.

The proposed Centre will be set up at a cost of Rs 493 crores, he added.

The Union minister was addressing an event after the unveiling of three books on Guru Nanak Dev at Sri Guru Teg Bahadur Khalsa College, University of Delhi. The books titled Guru Nanak Bani, Nanak Bani, and Sakhian Guru Nanak Dev, published by the National Book Trust (NBT), was launched to mark the 550th birth anniversary of the first Sikh Guru.

The NBT has published Guru Nanak Bani in five languages—Urdu, Odia, Marathi, Hindi and Gujarati—which were released by the HRD minister and Union Minister for Food Processing Industries Smt. Harsimrat Kaur Badal at the event.

“The translation of this book in Assamese, Bangla, Kannada, Sanskrit, Kashmiri, Malayalam, Punjabi, Tamil, Telugu, Sindhi and English has been taken up,” the HRD ministry said in a statement.