'Human rights violation': PIL in HC against Gujarat police flogging suspects

Highlighting an increasing number of incidents of policemen publicly flogging suspects in custody, including a recent one in Junagadh town, a public interest litigation (PIL) has been filed in the Gujarat High Court against such “uncivilised punishment” and sought direction to the state to take action against erring police officials.

The PIL says that on June 16, eight to 10 people from the Muslim community were detained by Junagadh police and were reportedly made to stand in front of the Hazarat Gebanshah Pir Dargah at Majevadi in Junagadh town. They were “mercilessly flogged in public gaze” on charges of being part of the mob, which was involved in stone-pelting and injured several policemen, including a deputy superintendent of police.

In the incident that occurred on June 16, a bystander was reported to have been killed due to the stone-pelting. A large number of people from the Muslim community had gathered in front of the dargah following the issuance of a notice on June 14 asking to show documents related to the ownership of the shrine. They said the notice was widely shared on social media, which led to the assembly of a large number of people fearing the demolition of the religious site.

A clash erupted between the mob and the police, which led to rioting, and the police arrested 174 people, who were booked for murder, attempt to murder, unlawful assembly, arson, and criminal conspiracy, among other charges.

A video of two masked men surfaced, showing them beating several men whose hands were tied outside the dargah.

“The public flogging was caused by Junagadh Police only to set an example. It was meted out even before an FIR was registered, and victims of public flogging were formally arrested as accused,” the PIL alleges.

It claims that several video clips have surfaced showing “brutal public flogging” of the suspects by police.

The PIL has been jointly filed by NGO Lok Adhikar Sangh, through its authorised person Manoj Shrimali, and the Minority Coordination Committee, Gujarat, through Mujahid Nafees.

The high court is likely to hear it on June 28.

‘Worst violation’

“Such police brutality in punishing citizens of India without any due process of law and without a competent court holding them guilty is the worst form of human rights violation by the law and enforcement agency itself. Even if the victims of police brutality are held guilty by a competent court, the punishment of public flogging in independent India is alien and unknown to the criminal justice system,” the PIL filed through advocate Anand Yagnik has said.

The petition has also highlighted the 2022 incident in the Kheda district where several Muslims were tied to electric poles and “flogged mercilessly besides compelling them to apologise to a majority community who applauded every blow of flogging.”

Some of the victims moved the high court seeking action against the policemen. Several policemen filed affidavits in the HC justifying the beatings for “maintaining law and order”.