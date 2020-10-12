Humour mills keep ticking amid Mumbai's 'darkest noon'

As Mumbai remained paralysed for hours on Monday due to a massive power outage, netizens kept the 'humour mill' on social media ticking.

Also read: Mumbai sees major power outage due to grid failure

"Do you have ice-cream in your freezer, Mumbaikar? Eat it now," tweeted a resident from the metropolis.

Mahindra Group Chairman Anand Mahindra tweeted a video of 'dancing' pylons, saying, "Mumbai power line trips. Humour lines on the Internet are intact & moving at the speed of light..."

Mumbai power line trips. Humour lines on the Internet are intact & moving at the speed of light... pic.twitter.com/qi7phM2OKp — anand mahindra (@anandmahindra) October 12, 2020

Another Twitter user posted a photo of over two dozen mobile phones being charged in a room having power supply through an inverter.

Actor-comedian Vir Das tweeted, "It's hard to get things done in Mumbai without power. Also...the electricity is gone."

It's hard to get things done in Mumbai without power. Also...the electricity is gone. — Vir Das (@thevirdas) October 12, 2020

Broadcaster Star Sports tweeted a photo showing rows of empty chairs in a cricket stadium saying, "We know it can be strange without fans. Hang in there Mumbai."

Actor Abhishek Bachchan tweeted a message, which read, "Why is everyone surprised? It is 2020. Someone had to switch the power off."

"Mumbai folks, don't feel alone in this hour of crisis. Patparganj stands in solidarity," another user tweeted.

Rubbing salt in the wound was @SmokingSkills, who tweeted, "#powercut in Mumbai is trending, its the only way Shivsena can stop people from watching Republic TV."