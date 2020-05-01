Hundreds of migrants leave Surat for Odisha, Madhya Pradesh, Rajasthan from Surat amid coronavirus lockdown

Many migrants leave Surat for Odisha, MP, Rajasthan

  May 01 2020
  updated: May 01 2020

Hundreds of migrant workers from Odisha, Madhya Pradesh and Rajasthan have started their journey back home from Surat.

After the lockdown to contain coronavirus outbreak was announced in March and extended in April, the city had witnessed violent protests by stranded workers who wanted to return to their native states.

The administration has now allowed workers from Odisha, MP and Rajasthan to leave.

Since Thursday, hundreds of migrants from these states have left Surat after obtaining on-the-spot permission at three check posts, said city police commissioner R B Brahmbhatt.

"Till now, hundreds of workers have left for their native places in private vehicles. Several buses also left from check posts today," he said.

On Friday, 30 private buses carrying stranded workers and their families left, said another official.

Instead of asking migrant workers to apply online for permission to leave the city, Surat administration has asked them to reach any of the three check posts with necessary documents.

"People from Odisha, MP and Rajasthan can go to their native places in private vehicles and buses. They need to provide personal details as well as vehicle details at the check posts.

"Migrants from other states will have to wait for some time as we are in talks with those states," said Surat Collector Dhaval Patel. 

