'Don't read Saamana': Raj rues quality of news portals

I don't read Saamana and Marmik, says Raj Thackeray; rues quality of news in papers, channels

Saamana was the party mouthpiece of the undivided Shiv Sena, and Marmik was a cartoon magazine, both started by late Bal Thackeray

PTI
PTI,
  • Feb 27 2023, 16:40 ist
  • updated: Feb 27 2023, 16:40 ist
Maharashtra Navnirman Sena chief Raj Thackeray. Credit: PTI Photo

Maharashtra Navnirman Sena chief Raj Thackeray on Monday said he does not read 'Saamana' and 'Marmik' anymore, both publications associated with his family and for which he has contributed earlier.

Saamana was the party mouthpiece of the undivided Shiv Sena and was started by late Bal Thackeray. It is now controlled by the Uddhav Thackeray faction since the party split in June last year after a rebellion by Eknath Shinde, who went on to become Maharashtra chief minister.

Marmik, a magazine dedicated to cartoons, was started by Bal Thackeray and his brother Shirkant, who is the father of the MNS chief. It was set up much before the establishment of the Shiv Sena in 1966.

Queried on whether he reads 'Saamana' or 'Marmik', the MNS chief replied in the negative though he added he gets the former at his residence. "There is no news in newspapers these days. (Television news) channel cannot be watched," he rued. Recently, the Election Commission had declared the faction led by Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde as the real Shiv Sena and had given it the bow and arrow symbol.

While there has been talk of party assets and who would be the rightful claimant post the split and official recognition of one group, both the iconic Sena Bhavan in central Mumbai and the widely-read Saamana are under the control of the Uddhav Thackeray faction.

Check out DH's latest videos

Check out DH's latest videos

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Check out all newsletters

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Raj Thackeray
Shiv Sena
India News
Maharashtra Navnirman Sena

What's Brewing

CRED CEO Kunal Shah reveals his salary

CRED CEO Kunal Shah reveals his salary

'Everything Everywhere' wins (nearly) all at SAG Awards

'Everything Everywhere' wins (nearly) all at SAG Awards

As AI text detection gets better, so does AI text

As AI text detection gets better, so does AI text

Javed Akhtar stresses Pak audiences lauded 26/11 remark

Javed Akhtar stresses Pak audiences lauded 26/11 remark

Madonna's older brother dies at 66

Madonna's older brother dies at 66

 