I have faith in judiciary: Uddhav ahead of SC hearing

On the eve of the Supreme Court hearing, Shiv Sena president and former chief minister of Maharashtra Uddhav Thackeray said that he had full faith in the judiciary.

“Whatever has to happen, we are ready…we have full faith in the judiciary,” Thackeray said on the bunch of petitions pending in the apex court including the disqualification proceedings against 16 MLAs including incumbent chief minister Eknath Shinde, who with the help of BJP, toppled the MVA government.