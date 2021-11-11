I have full support of Sharad Pawar, Uddhav Thackeray: Nawab Malik

Amid fierce attack from opposition BJP and an Enforcement Directorate action concerning the Waqf Board-related endowment trust, Minority Affairs Minister Nawab Malik on Thursday asserted that he enjoys the full support of NCP President Sharad Pawar and Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray.

Malik’s statement assumes significance in wake of ED's action in connection Waqf Board's alleged land scam case in Pune.

Malik, who is also the Waqf Minister, clarified that the raids in Pune by the ED were not on the offices of Waqf Board as shown in media but on one endowment trust with regard to certain transactions. “There was news that ED will come to my doors….I will welcome them…I will extend all cooperation to them,” he said.

Earlier in the day, he said that may be fighting alone but he has support and blessings of his party and the Maha Vikas Aghadi.

“I am not alone… Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray, NCP President Sharad Pawar, my Cabinet colleagues, the government and the party are standing solidly behind me,” Malik said.

The NCP chief spokesperson has taken on NCB’s Mumbai Zonal Director Sameer Wankhede, however, in the process, he is facing stiff opposition from the BJP.

“I may be fighting alone, but I have the full backing, support and blessings of all the top leaders that gives me the strength. have taken up this responsibility to cleanse up certain things and will continue,” he said.

On the ED action, Malik further said that action has already been taken by his ministry against the scam.

“An FIR was filed and five people were arrested in connection with the case. Three people have got bail…two people are still in custody, he said.

“It is for the first time that Maharashtra has a full-fledged Waqf Board. We also have a permanent CEO of the Board now….10 members of the board have been appointed,” the minister said.

