I still feel I am CM of Maharashtra, says Devendra Fadnavis

Leader of Opposition Devendra Fadnavis said that he still feels that he is the Maharashtra chief minister given the love and respect people shower on him.

Fadnavis (51) was the chief minister from 2014-19 twice - first for a full term when the BJP-Shiv Sena was in power and then for just three days during which he garnered support from NCP leader Ajit Pawar but later the government fell down.

However, Shiv Sena president Uddhav Thackeray became the chief minister after cobbling an alliance with Sharad Pawar-led NCP and Congress keeping the BJP out of power.

Fadnavis’s comments came at a function in Belapur in the satellite township of Navi Mumbai in presence of senior leaders like Ganesh Naik and Manda Mhatre.

"Since you all are there, never for a day have I felt that I am no longer the chief minister….I feel that I am still the chief minister,” he said.

Fadnavis went on to add that his real intention is to serve the people in whatever capacity he has been bestowed with.

"For the last two years, I have never been in the house even for a single day, I was always on my toes… that’s why I never felt that I am not the chief minister… I am giving my best as leader of opposition… work is more important than post,” he said.

Reacting to the statement, state Congress general secretary Sachin Sawant said: “Fadnavis saheb could not even apprehend and understand that the MVA was formed… even after two years, he still feels he is chief minister…. it was a mental trauma to him… he needs to see a doctor…he is a good leader of the opposition and he must take care.”

“He’s unable to grasp the current reality that the MVA has been in power for two years now,” said NCP chief spokesperson and state minority affairs minister Nawab Malik.

“Fadnavis is still under severe depression, that’s why he’s roaming around the state aimlessly after he got the BJP defeated,” added Shiv Sena leader Kishore Tiwari.

