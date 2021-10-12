I still feel I am CM of Maharashtra: Devendra Fadnavis

I still feel I am CM of Maharashtra, says Devendra Fadnavis

Fadnavis went on to add that his real intention is to serve the people in whatever capacity he has been bestowed with

Mrityunjay Bose
Mrityunjay Bose, DHNS, Mumbai,
  • Oct 12 2021, 23:05 ist
  • updated: Oct 12 2021, 23:05 ist
Maharashtra CM Devendra Fadnavis. Credit: PTI File Photo

Leader of Opposition Devendra Fadnavis said that he still feels that he is the Maharashtra chief minister given the love and respect people shower on him. 

Fadnavis (51) was the chief minister from 2014-19 twice - first for a full term when the BJP-Shiv Sena was in power and then for just three days during which he garnered support from NCP leader Ajit Pawar but later the government fell down. 

However, Shiv Sena president Uddhav Thackeray became the chief minister after cobbling an alliance with Sharad Pawar-led NCP and Congress keeping the BJP out of power. 

Fadnavis’s comments came at a function in Belapur in the satellite township of Navi Mumbai in presence of senior leaders like Ganesh Naik and Manda Mhatre.

Also Read | Meeting between ex-Maharashtra CM Fadnavis and MNS leader meet sparks speculations

"Since you all are there, never for a day have I felt that I am no longer the chief minister….I feel that I am still the chief minister,” he said.

Fadnavis went on to add that his real intention is to serve the people in whatever capacity he has been bestowed with. 

"For the last two years, I have never been in the house even for a single day, I was always on my toes… that’s why I never felt that I am not the chief minister… I am giving my best as leader of opposition… work is more important than post,” he said. 

Reacting to the statement, state Congress general secretary Sachin Sawant said: “Fadnavis saheb could not even apprehend and understand that the MVA was formed… even after two years, he still feels he is chief minister…. it was a mental trauma to him… he needs to see a doctor…he is a good leader of the opposition and he must take care.”

“He’s unable to grasp the current reality that the MVA has been in power for two years now,” said NCP chief spokesperson and state minority affairs minister Nawab Malik.

“Fadnavis is still under severe depression, that’s why he’s roaming around the state aimlessly after he got the BJP defeated,” added Shiv Sena leader Kishore Tiwari.

Check out latest DH videos here

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Devendra Fadnavis
BJP
Maharashtra
Indian Politics

Related videos

What's Brewing

One candidate, one vote: Curious case of a BJP member

One candidate, one vote: Curious case of a BJP member

Mizoram govt asks people to wear mask 24/7 even at home

Mizoram govt asks people to wear mask 24/7 even at home

Why the United States dominates the Nobels

Why the United States dominates the Nobels

In Brazil, where football reigns, NBA creates its space

In Brazil, where football reigns, NBA creates its space

DC's new Superman comes out as bisexual

DC's new Superman comes out as bisexual

World's oldest white rhino dies in Italian zoo aged 54

World's oldest white rhino dies in Italian zoo aged 54

 