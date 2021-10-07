I-T Department raids against realtors in Maharashtra

PTI
PTI, Mumbai,
  • Oct 07 2021, 14:22 ist
  • updated: Oct 07 2021, 14:22 ist
Representative image. Credit: iStock Photo

The Income Tax Department on Thursday conducted searches at multiple locations connected with some realtors in Maharashtra on charges of alleged tax evasion, official sources said.

They said the raids are being conducted in Mumbai, Satara and Goa.

It is understood that the action is being undertaken as part of an investigation taken up by the department against associates of a state politician.

rSome entry operators are also being covered as part of theaids, sources said.

Further details are awaited

