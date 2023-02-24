I will go by 10th Schedule, Maharashtra Legislative Rules: Speaker

Amid the ongoing political crisis involving the Shiv Sena, Speaker Rahul Narwekar said that the Maharashtra Legislative Assembly recognises only one Shiv Sena with 56 members.

Narwekar said that he would strictly go by the 10th Schedule of the Constitution of India and Maharashtra Legislative Assembly Rules.

"In the Assembly, there is only one Shiv Sena which has 56 MLAs," Narwekar, a first-time MLA from Colaba, who is lawyer by training, told DH in the Vidhan Bhavan Complex, on Friday.

The strength of the Shiv Sena, as per the Vidhan Sabha election results and subsequent by-elections, is 56 in the House of 288.

The Election Commission has legitimised the group led by Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde as the real Shiv Sena and allotted the bow-and-arrow symbol which has come as a big blow to the group headed by Uddhav Thackeray.

"We must understand the difference between a political party and the legislative party...the Election Commission deals with a political party and what is before me is a legislative party," said Narwekar, adding, "All the 56 Shiv Sena MLAs are one party for me."

According to him, so far no representation has come before him from any side seeking recognition as a group. "...Nothing before me so far, no one (either from Shinde-group or Thackeray-faction) has come to me on this issue...In case, if someone approaches, the 10th Schedule comes into play," he said, referring to the 10th Schedule of the Constitution of India, popularly known as Anti-Defection Law which was inserted by the 52nd Amendment (1985) of the Constitution.

Asked about the Election Commission order and the ongoing Supreme Court hearing, he said, "I am guided by the 10th Schedule and Maharashtra Legislative Assembly Rules."