IAF officer, family rescued after car gets stuck in floodwater in Pune

The incident took place under Harris Bridge in Bopodi area, a civic official said

PTI
PTI, Pune ,
  • Jul 15 2022, 05:44 ist
  • updated: Jul 15 2022, 05:44 ist
Representative image. Credit: IANS Photo

 An Indian Air Force (IAF) officer and his family members along with a pet dog were rescued by fire brigade personnel after their car stalled on a flooded road here on Friday.

The incident took place under Harris Bridge in Bopodi area, a civic official said.

The Mula river was in spate following incessant rains and discharge of water from upstream dams, and the area near the bridge was flooded, said Satish Kamble, a fire brigade official from Khadaki Cantonment Fire Department.

The Air Force wing commander, his wife, two children and their pet dog got stranded when their car broke down in floodwaters, he said. All of them alongwith the dog were rescued, Kamble added.

