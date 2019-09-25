IAF's MiG 21 aircraft crashes in Gwalior; pilots safe

PTI
PTI,
  • Sep 25 2019, 11:38am ist
  • updated: Sep 25 2019, 11:53am ist

A MiG-21 trainer aircraft of the Indian Air Force crashed near the Gwalior airbase on Tuesday, official sources said. Both pilots ejected safely, they said.

The aircraft was on a routine mission, and crashed around 10 am, the sources said. The IAF has ordered a court of inquiry to ascertain the cause of the accident, they said.

DH Newsletter Privacy Policy Get top news in your inbox daily
GET IT
Gwalior
Indian Air Force
Comments (+)
 