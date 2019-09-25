IAF's MiG 21 aircraft crashes in Gwalior; pilots safe

A MiG-21 trainer aircraft of the Indian Air Force crashed near the Gwalior airbase on Tuesday, official sources said. Both pilots ejected safely, they said.

Madhya Pradesh: MiG 21 Trainer aircraft of the Indian Air Force crashed in Gwalior, today. Both the pilots, including a Group Captain and a squadron leader, managed to eject safely. pic.twitter.com/Gdmik5RhTN — ANI (@ANI) September 25, 2019

The aircraft was on a routine mission, and crashed around 10 am, the sources said. The IAF has ordered a court of inquiry to ascertain the cause of the accident, they said.