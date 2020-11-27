I&B Ministry organises exhibition on Constitution Day at Kevadia

The Ministry of Information and Broadcasting organised an exhibition at Kevadia on the occasion of Constitution Day which traced the journey of democratic tradition in the country.

The 1,600 sq ft multimedia exhibition, organised by the Bureau of Outreach Communication in collaboration with the Parliamentary Museum and Archives as part of the 80th All India Conference of Presiding Officers at the Statue of Unity site in Gujarat, was inaugurated by the Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla on Wednesday.

Then exhibition had 50 panels of still exhibits besides plasma display, interactive digital flip book, RFID card reader, interactive screen, digital touch wall etc, the ministry said.

The Lok Sabha speaker appreciated the use of multimedia and said interactive exhibitions make dissemination of information interesting.

He said the exhibition effectively captures the chronology of the framing of the Constitution and such exhibitions should be taken to different parts of the country to create awareness about India's democratic tradition, the ministry said in a press note released on Friday.

"The exhibition traced the journey of democratic tradition in the country, right from Vedic times, through the Lichchavi republic to the making of modern India," the ministry said.

The Constitution Day is celebrated on November 26 every year. The exhibition was a two-day event which was held on November 25 and 26.

Rare film footage showing events associated with the framing of the Constitution, speeches made by important members of the Constituent Assembly like B R Ambedkar, Rajendra Prasad, Jawaharlal Nehru, Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel, Shyamaprasad Mukherjee, were sourced from the archives of Films Division of India, Mumbai.

On one of the plasma displays, a visitor could choose to read the Preamble of the Constitution in different Indian languages, it said.

A digital flip book gave glimpses of illustrations from the Constitution. A digital touch wall gave information about various national symbols, while another digital screen displayed the chronology of framing of the Constitution.

Union Minister for Parliamentary Affairs, Coal and Mines Pralhad Joshi, Minister of State for Parliamentary Affairs Arjun Ram Meghwal and speakers of various state assemblies were among the dignitaries who visited the exhibition.

The ministry said Covid-19 appropriate behaviour protocols were incorporated and special care was taken to ensure sanitation, especially with respect to touch screen displays.

"The two-day All India Conference of Presiding Officers at Kevadia ended with a resolve to strengthen institutions of democracy and spread awareness among the public about the Constitution and democratic tradition of India," it said.