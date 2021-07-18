ICCR launches Kala Vishwa campaign

The Indian Council for Cultural Relations (ICCR) has launched a new campaign called ‘Kala Vishwa’, from its Mumbai centre on Sunday.

Dr Vinay Sahasrabuddhe, President, ICCR and Chairman of the Parliamentary Standing Committee on Education, Women, Children and Youth & Sports inaugurated the first programme under the “Kala Vishwa” campaign.

Kala Vishwa is a special campaign under the Horizon Series that will be held for a duration of six months to reach out to traditional folk artists, local artistes / artisans and those coming from rural areas and give them an opportunity and a platform to perform under this campaign, especially during the challenging time of Covid-19.

The Kala Vishwa campaign took off from Mumbai today, with a focus on traditional art forms of Maharashtra and Goa.

Speaking on the occasion, Dr Sahasrabuddhe said, ICCR has organised the 'Kala Vishwa' event in Mumbai with a view to enable artists who cherish traditional arts of the region, like Waghya Murali, Gondhal, Vasudev or Dashavatar to present their art during the pandemic period.

“Two to three programs will be presented virtually per month from the seventeen ICCR centres across the country. The campaign is being launched today through Mumbai, Pune and Goa centres. This will help to present folk arts to foreign students and also be of help to neglected artists”, added Dr Sahasrabuddhe. This series will also help the foreign students associated with ICCR to understand folk culture of India, he further said.